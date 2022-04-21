🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Fourth and fifth grade students at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School this week are participating in “Memorial Jeoparty,” a team approach to learning that’s patterned after the popular television game show “Jeopardy!”

“We are holding the Memorial Jeopardy for students to learn to collaborate and work with others,” said Christa Koter Langdon, school principal. “This has created great excitement for our students. It was a way to help prepare, relax and most importantly, work together to gain success.”

The creative event was designed to help students prepare for next week’s Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) exams, Koter Langdon said.

“Many of our students have never taken the PSSA state tests due to COVID restrictions and sadly there is a lot of pressure on the students of all grade levels throughout the state for success because of districts being ranked (rated) on the scores,” she said. “This event will hopefully make the students come in with a more relaxed mental frame of thought and that they can do the best to their individual ability regardless of any circumstances.”

Teachers Terry Dravage, Jody Puza, Mallory Hudak and guidance counselor Carla Myers worked together to coordinate the Memorial Jeoparty event.

All week, fourth grade students have been competing against each other, as have the fifth grade students. On Friday, the fourth and fifth grade finalists will square off for the overall title.

“We have been practicing ‘black outs’ — an example time-frame as to what the classroom environment would be like during their test times, as well as making sure they know some basic key factors, such as plenty of rest, charged laptops, eat well etc.,” Koter Langdon said. “With the help of the other teachers (primarily) we created a ‘Jeoparty’ game that we opened to our whole school population to be able to participate.”

Koter Langdon said the students had to earn accomplishments (trophies) by completing reading and math challenges over a month’s time, and then they were placed on a random grade level team.

The teams then competed against one another, and the final Memorial Jeopardy will be the fourth grade against the fifth grade.

Students excited

Fourth grade students Dylan Kohn, 10; Hayleigh Fisher, 10; Gabbi Pericci, 9; and Raegan Jayne-Paisley, 10, were preparing for Wednesday morning’s competition. They all seemed excited, yet somewhat apprehensive about the game and next week’s PSSA tests.

“I feel pretty excited and a little nervous,” Kohn said. “It seems like more fun than normal school.”

“I’m kind of scared, but excited at the same time,” Fisher said. “It’s a good way to learn and a lot more fun.”

“This is a really fun way to learn,” Pericci said. “And by competing, it’s a good way for us to get ready for the tests next week.”

“I think it’s a really great idea,” Jayne-Paisley said. “It helps us a lot to prepare for our tests and it helps us think more so we are prepared for the tests.”

About “Memorial Jeoparty’

Dravage explained that “Memorial Jeoparty” is a review game that the staff created to review for the state PSSA tests being given next week.

Questions were used from eligible content and released items from the state, as well as questions submitted by teachers. The categories included were reading, math, ELA, science and social studies.

Fourth grade teams competed Wednesday morning and fifth grade teams in the afternoon.

The two fourth grade winners will compete to get a fourth grade champ. The two fifth grade winners will compete to get a fifth grade champ. The fourth and fifth grade champs will square off on Friday.

“The classroom teachers did an awesome job preparing and helping us monitor and keep track of the score during these games,” Dravage said. “I can’t brag enough about how wonderful the students were during this activity.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.