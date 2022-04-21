🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A former home health care provider pleaded guilty for her role in using bank and credit cards of a dependant man for personal purchases.

Tiffany Lynn Shotwell, 31, of Westminster Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested along with her husband, Shawn Michael Cook, 26, by Hanover Township police in April 2021, alleging they used bank and credit cards for a 71-year-old man at various stores racking up more than $8,200 in purchases, according to court records.

Shotwell was a home health care provider assisting the man diagnosed with cerebral palsy, court records say.

Police were notified of the alleged thefts when Shotwell failed to show for her shift at the man’s residence in Lee Park.

When Shotwell was confronted in January 2021, she pledged but failed to repay the man, court records say.

After an investigation, police in court records say Shotwell and Cook used the man’s bank and credit cards at fast food restaurants, pet stores, department stores, gasoline service stations and auto repair stores.

Shotwell pleaded guilty to access device fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Shotwell June 17. She could face up to seven years in prison.

Court records say Cook is scheduled for trial before Vough in May on multiple charges of access device fraud, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.

Cook told police he held onto the cards and the purchases were a mistake, court records say.