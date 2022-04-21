🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre say criminal charges are pending against a driver who decided to eat marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this week.

State police initiated a traffic stop on the driver for swerving in and out of traffic lanes while traveling on New Commerce Boulevard in Hanover Industrial Estates just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver was discovered to be under the influence and ate marijuana during the traffic stop, state police said.

State police said the driver, whose name was not released, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a blood test.