SCRANTON — Luzerne County prosecutors on Thursday withdrew felony drug trafficking charges against a Wilkes-Barre couple who were indicted by a federal grand jury on similar charges.

Jerome Sturdivant, 39, known as “Hardbody HB,” and his girlfriend, Alison Sawchak, 39, both of Brogan Street, were initially arrested by agents with the state Office of Attorney General on allegations they sold cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy from August to October 2020, according to court records.

State agents in court records say Sturdivant, Sawchak and another unidentified person sold narcotics at locations in Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre and Pittston.

When the couple was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, agents executed a no-knock warrant at their residence.

Sturdivant surrendered peacefully but Sawchak was in a bathroom.

A civil federal complaint filed by Sturdivant alleged Sawchak was arrested by excessive force.

According to the complaint, which was dismissed by a U.S. magistrate judge, Sawchak was taking a shower when she was grabbed, groped, stunned by a Taser and slammed to the floor. Sawchak was permitted to put on a tank top and shorts and was taken outside in frigid temperatures, where she was kept as the residence was searched, the dismissed civil complaint says.

Court records against the couple say agents conducting perimeter security observed Sawchak through a window remove her clothes as agents were rushing inside the residence. When agents reached the second floor, they heard the shower and a flushing toilet, court records say.

Agents allegedly found a shotgun and a rifle in a vehicle parked on the property. Numerous cell phones, digital scales and an “owe” sheet listing customers’ drug transactions were found during the search, according to court records.

Sturdivant and Sawchak’s arrests came several days after they re-supplied their narcotics by traveling to Passaic, N.J., court records say.

Sturdivant has drug trafficking and robbery convictions in New Jersey prohibiting him from owning, carrying and possessing firearms.

Several weeks after their arrests, the Brogan Street property owner found several bags containing suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana while repairing an interior sewage pipe, court records say.

Wilkes-Barre police seized the bags but were not able to test the substances due to contamination from human waste.

The federal indictment was announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the state Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control and Wilkes-Barre police were involved in the investigation.