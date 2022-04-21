GOP candidates seeking nomination in 119th

WILKES-BARRE — Plymouth Borough Councilman and business owner Alec Ryncavage, a 21-year-old Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the 119th District, Thursday issued a challenge to former WNEP morning news broadcaster and opposing GOP candidate Tom Williams to three debates across the district.

Williams, 57 of Fairview Township, accepted the challenge.

“Yes, I am eager to debate any of my opponents in this race for the 119th District, and I look forward to highlighting my more than 30 years of professional experience as a trusted voice in our community,” Williams said. “As with past campaigns, if a reputable, non-partisan group steps up to moderate a debate, I’m ready to hit the stage.”

Ryncavage offered the debates be held in the weeks of April 25 , May 2, and May 9, leading up to the May 17 primary election.

Ryncavage said the debates would offer the people of the 119th District the opportunity to hear for themselves where each candidate stands and afterwards make an informed decision.

“I am running to be the next State Representative because I see the potential in our area and am grateful for the opportunities it has given me,” Ryncavage said. “For too long, I’ve watched my peers pack their bags and leave. We need a young blood conservative to highlight what our area has to offer, grow our economic and business community, and fight Harrisburg elitists.”

When he announced his candidacy, Williams said he “will never stop fighting to be your trusted voice and the trusted voice of the communities of the 119th District.”

Williams said he knows the 119th District well and he has been knocking on doors to talk with voters to see what issues they are most concerned about.

“They told me over and over that they want to be able to pay their bills,” Williams said. “They want the roads fixed and they want lower gas prices. Every local community in the 119th District needs more help with local roads. Our message to Harrisburg — fix the roads.”

Ryncavage said his platform addresses issues that affect all Pennsylvanians, such as standing up to the Biden Administration to protect our energy industry, making sure parents always have a say in their children’s curriculum, election integrity, and being an advocate for our seniors burdened with property taxes.

“I don’t have 30 years’ experience of having my script written for me as I deliver the message of terrible Harrisburg policy, as seen through the recent handling of COVID-19 and the lock downs to normal life and business,” Ryncavage said. “I must run a campaign focused on delivering unique solutions to complex problems.”

Ryncavage said he feels people want change and they want their voices heard.

“We have too many elected officials who are a voice for the special interests and lobbyists in Harrisburg and we don’t need another one” Ryncavage said.

Ryncavage is a lifelong resident of Plymouth Borough and is the founder and CEO of a cyber-security technology startup company. In 2019, Alec was elected to the Plymouth Borough Council where he ran on being a fiscally conservative and a watchdog behind closed doors.

The re-drawn 119th Legislative District consists of the city of Nanticoke, the townships of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright, and the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.