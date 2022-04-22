🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Four-time Grammy© Award winner Keith Urban has set Summer ’22 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years — “The Speed of Now World Tour.”

The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with three time Grammy© nominee Ingrid Andress, will hit the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” Urban said in a news release announcing the tour. “It’s why every show is different — spontaneous and unpredictable — even for us!”

Urban added, “After two years, we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. online at — Ticketmaster.com — or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Blue Ain’t Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world’s best.

Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban’s concerts as “not to be missed,” as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and “The Speed of Now World Tour” promises to be one of the concert events of the summer.

