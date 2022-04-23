🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Even though the $13.4 million addition planned for the Bear Creek Community Charter School is smaller than the existing building, it’s still a big deal, officials said Friday at a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The more than 36,000-square-foot wing will boost the enrollment to 675 students from 514 and add a third section to each grade from K-8.

Still it won’t be enough to keep pace with the applications for the public charter school that outgrew its original space and moved to a 307-acre campus in 2016.

“Bear Creek Community Charter School literally cannot build classrooms fast enough to keep up with the demand,” said Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith. “With a full enrollment and nearly 600 students on a wait list the demand clearly exists.”

Board of Trustees President Dave Blazejewski echoed Smith’s comments on the demand.

“So make no mistake, this new edition is sorely needed and wanted by our supportive families here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. After a record breaking season of enrollment applications, even after we complete this new addition, there still will be unmet need for a Bear Creek education,” Blazejewski said.

Smith joined other school officials, guests and students who donned hardhats and tossed shovels of dirt dumped near a basketball court for the ceremony.

The project, set to be ready by July 30, 2023, received an $11.4 million low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The school also received a $1.1 million charter school expansion grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

“When we invest in rural infrastructure for the education of young minds, we invest in the future of a prosperous Pennsylvania where people can live happy and healthy lives filled with opportunity,” said Bob Morgan, Pennsylvania director for USDA Rural Development.

Smith thanked the agencies for the funding, while expressing dismay the school, despite its success, continues to have detractors.

“Sadly, we continue to spend a considerable amount of time and energy defending our mere existence against those who fear school choice and those who are actively working against our success,” Smith said. “The time and effort spent working to stave off funding cuts and more government regulation can be better spent investing in students and educational programs.”

