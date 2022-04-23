🔊 Listen to this

A two-alarm blaze at Brian’s Used Tires has traffic on Route 11 backed up in both directions.

PLYMOUTH TWP. — Two individuals were treated for injuries on-scene after a two-alarm fire ripped through a tire store and attached garage on Saturday afternoon.

Nanticoke fire chief Mark Boncal told reporters that the two victims did not need to be transported for further medical attention after Brian’s Used Tires on East Poplar Street (Route 11) caught fire shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire crews from several municipalities were called in to assist Nanticoke City in fighting the fire, which appears to have started in the one-story garage attached to the building, according to Boncal.

When firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire, they encountered heavy fire visible from the garage, which subsequently spread into the main building, engulfing the first floor and reaching the second floor, as well.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the fire, but Boncal doesn’t believe there to be any reason for suspicion, and said that one of the occupants of the building had been welding in the garage when the fire broke out.

Crews battled the fire for about an hour and a half before they were able to bring it under control. The roof of the attached garage collapsed in while firefighters were spraying the garage down with water. Boncal said that a portion of the wall that connects the garage with the rest of the structure had also collapsed.

No one else was inside the structure at the time of the fire besides the two individuals treated at the scene.

Boncal said that the garage was considered a total loss, and said that half of the attached building was destroyed.