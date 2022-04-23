New artworks pay homage to city’s iconic apian symbol

Ty and Jax Billig are greeted by Winnie the Pooh after Saturday’s ribbon cutting. Team Beezy also had balloon artists, facepainters and a number of fun activities for children, in addition to the new artwork.

Nichols shows off some of the moving parts of his sculpture, which itself is able to be spun around. Nichols added movable parts so children would be able to interact with the sculpture.

Across the street from Midtown Village, a mural entitled “Bee-lieve in Paradise” was also unveiled with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Saturday. Fourth from left is the artist, Grayson Rogers, whose work could be seen on Facebook under the name “Have A Art.”

Sydney Cybulski (left), 4, engages in a lightsaber/sword fight with Heather Cybulski. Sydner had just emerged from the facepainting booth with a bee on his forehead.

WILKES-BARRE — The downtown was abuzz with laughter and activity on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a few local artists and a Leadership Northeast initiative designed to bring children’s focused artwork to Wilkes-Barre.

Team Beezy, unmistakeable in their black-and-yellow shirts (and in one case, an actual bee costume), took over Midtown Village to unveil two brand new bee-themed works of art and to provide a number of fun activities for children to enjoy, all on a beautiful sunny day in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We’re working off the Wilkes-Barre seal, everything is bee-themed,” said Team Beezy member Laura Holbrook. “We wanted to give kids a chance to come down and be creative.”

Looking a bit more like a beehive than usual Saturday, Midtown Village was the spot to be for children to learn a bit about bees and beekeeping, enjoy activities like face-painting and enjoy the Village’s two new art exhibits.

Right as folks walk into the Village, a beehive sculpture crafted by Scott Nichols features several moving parts for children to play with, and the entire beehive itself was spinnable, much to the enjoyment of all.

Nichols said that Team Beezy approached him with the idea to create something that would fit the bee theme while also being interactive for children.

“It took me a few months,” Nichols said. “I’m so excited to see the kids playing with it today.”

Across South Main Street, artist Grayson Rogers was hard at work putting the finishing touches on another piece of artwork: a mural entitled “Bee-lieve in Paradise,” keeping with Team Beezy’s bee theme.

Rogers, whose work could be found on social media under the name Have A Art, said that he had started on the mural about “four or five” days prior to Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in Midtown Village, and that Saturday’s friendly weather would allow him to finish it on time.

“I was more than happy to jump onboard,” Rogers said. “It’s all about the community, and I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting by members of Team Beezy, Nichols and Wilkes-Barre City mayor George Brown officially unveiled the new artwork to the city, while also kicking off the rest of the day’s festivities.

Inside Midtown Village, a number of fun activities awaited the group of children, buzzing from booth to booth to see what was going on.

At one stop, balloon art. At the next, facepainting. Sprinkled in among the more traditional activities were bee-centric tables, like at Ty and Jax Billig’s table, where the youngsters were giving out wildflower seeds for people to take home and plant.

“We’re looking for customers,” the two brothers joked.

The Billigs were able to take a brief break from their hard work to visit and take a picture with Winnie the Pooh, who was patrolling the Village undoubtedly looking for some honey.

Attendees were also invited to check out the shops inside Midtown Village, like Boozy B’s and the Bee Hive Gift Shop.

The team members of Team Beezy’s were very pleased with Saturday’s festivities, and even though this class of Leadership Northeast will be coming to an end, Holbrook was open to the idea of more Team Beezy activities down the road.

“A lot of us have been talking about the future of Team Beezy, because we all really enjoy it,” Holbrook said. “We might continue … it’s all about getting Beezy in downtown.”