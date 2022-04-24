🔊 Listen to this

“Since its primal beginnings, rock has screamed and moaned teenage angst, at times straying increasingly deeper into the dark morass of Freudian complexities,” writes author Maxim W. Furek in his latest book “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, the Buoys, & ‘Timothy.’”

One song that went deeper and darker than most is “Timothy,” written by playwright Rupert Holmes and recorded by The Buoys in 1971. The lyrics hint at cannibalism — which set off a firestorm of controversy — and despite being banned by radio stations across the country the song quickly secured a spot on Billboard’s Top 40 Countdown.

“Timothy” hearkens back to the Sheppton Mine Disaster, where a mine collapsed and trapped three miners in 1963 in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Incidentally, the band hails from the same region and despite the fact that the song also mentions three miners trapped underground, Rupert Holmes claimed he had never heard of the incident.

In any case, the public was captivated by the creepy parallel and the band was launched into a successful career.

One fan was rock journalist Maxim W. Furek, who started chronicling the Buoys journey and even founded the tabloid newspaper “Timothy: Northeastern Pennsylvania’s First Music Publication.”

Furek states, “I was writing the book probably decades ago and I used to interview the Buoys.” He adds, “a little bit before 2015 I realized that there was more to the book than just the song “Timothy.”’

Subsequently, Furek penned the book “Sheppton: The Myth, Miracle & Music” about the supernatural aspects of the notorious mining incident. Furek eventually decided to finish his manuscript for what he describes as “the real book” during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

After compiling decades of interviews, photographs, and notes, the author finally had a finished product to be published in time for the song’s 50th anniversary.

“There’s so many of us baby boomers, that this was pretty much all we had. This was the only successful regional rock group that really landed the Billboard charts in North Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. So this was a big thing and they had such a wonderful career, as you read, and they just met everybody,” Furek notes.

The Buoys successful career did lead to many interesting encounters that Furek describes in “Somebody Else’s Dream.” The band opened to a crowd of 150,000 at the famous Satsop River Festival, played pool with Sly Stone, hung out with Frank Zappa, and were close with Delaney Bramlett. Eventually, the band would morph into the pop rock band Dakota in the 1980s and opened for Queen’s sold-out tour in 1980.

An underlying current throughout “Somebody Else’s Dream” is a strong anti-drug message. Although Furek is quick to note that the book isn’t a “tell all” he adds, “They were surrounded by people using drugs so I was able to go and articulate my anti-drug message through the people around them.”

The book is a detailed and extensive, yet enjoyable narrative about the rise and fall of the biggest rock band to hail from the coal region of Pennsylvania. Furek hopes his readers pick up on The Buoys’ “never say die attitude” and get inspired by their perseverance and resilience.

The author states, “It’s a story of survival, surviving and then some, despite a lot of obstacles, like from corporations that they dealt with.” He notes that the band never really caught a big break despite their musicality. Furek states “that’s sort of a lesson for a lot of young musicians who belong to bands. It takes a little bit more than just talent. You need to put together a marketing team, a promotional team, and to get the word out there.”

He adds, “all in all, despite a lot of adversity that those bands had—The Buoys, Dakota, they still had successful careers and just did some wonderful things.”

Furek will be in attendance and available for book signings during the group’s May 14 performance at the Best Western Genetti Hotel and Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre.

“Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, The Buoys & “Timothy”’ is available for purchase from the author’s website https://www.maximfurek.com/ and through Sunbury Press, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble Books.