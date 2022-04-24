🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Like Bill Kelly says, the upcoming reunion concert of The Buoys will be a celebration of the band, the music, the fans and the era.

“The true legacy is the music,” Kelly said. “And what that music meant to our fans — from Lake Winola to King’s College to everywhere in between.”

For the first time in decades, the original members of The Buoys will perform a special homecoming reunion concert — billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event uniting Wyoming Valley’s favorite sons for one unforgettable night of music and memories.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 14, at Genetti Hotel and Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Grand Ballroom at 77 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets are available at Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, Gus Genetti Hotel front desk in Wilkes-Barre (570-823-6152) and online at the Facebook Buoys Reunion Page. Limited Golden Circle tickets and reserved seated tickets are $40 and General Admission tickets are $25, or $30 at the door on the day of show. Golden Circle and seated reserved tickets are only available for purchase at the Genetti Hotel outlet. Cash and credit card purchases only.

The Buoys rocketed to national acclaim in 1971 with the Rupert Holmes-penned smash hit “Timothy.” The controversial song stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks and peaked on April 17, 1971, at #17. The song reached #9 in Canada and #13 on the Cashbox charts.

The Buoys recorded on Scepter Records and Holmes produced their debut album, which included their follow-up hit “Give Up your Guns.” Holmes went on to produce Barbra Streisand, win two Tony Awards for his Broadway musical, the Mystery of Edwin Drood, and score two top-ten hits with “Him” and “Escape (the Pina Colada Song).” Yet it was “Timothy” that vaulted The Buoys, Holmes and Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Valley into the annals of pop music history.

Band members set to perform at the reunion include: Bill Kelly, Fran Brozena, Chris Hanlon, Bob Gryziec and John Buckley. Four of the five members who recorded “Timothy” will perform a full set of favorites. Jerry Hludzik and Steve Furmanski are deceased and Carl Siracuse is unavailable on May 14.

The Buoys hit the bigtime and toured far and wide together for over five years performing at major rock festivals, colleges and famous venues like Hollywood’s Whiskey A Go-Go and Delaware’s Stone Balloon. And now, more than 50 years later, the reunion concert will celebrate the music of The Buoys live for one historic night.

The event is being produced by Joe Nardone Sr., Thom Greco and Jim Della Croce.

Kelly, Brozena on the event

Fran Brozena, who now resides in North Carolina, said the interesting thing for him will be playing with his first cousin, Bob Gryziec of Plymouth, for the first time in 50-plus years.

“We started our first band together,” Brozena said. “As far as getting together with The Buoys again, I’m intrigued. It will be interesting to see what it will sound like now that we are old. But I think it will work.”

Brozena said Kelly called Hanlon first, who agreed, and then Brozena, who also agreed to the reunion.

He said each member of the band has been practicing the songs on their own. They will get together a few days ahead of the concert to rehears and work out the arrangements.

Kelly, who lives in Nashville, agreed with Brozena’s assessment of the guys being “old,” but he quickly said he can still hit all the notes.

Kelly said when he talked to Brozena, they decided to get an old set list from when The Buoys played events in the 1970s.

“We’re going to do the favorite songs from the list,” Kelly said. “It’s going to be great.”

He said in addition to the best of The Buoys, the band will play songs by Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Beatles, The Eagles and more.

”I love that music,” Kelly said. “And as long as I can sing the notes, I’ll show up.” Then laughing, he said, “But we will need stools to sit on when we get tired of standing.”

And as you might expect, Kelly said there will be some emotion attached to the event and seeing the guys and remembering those who won’t be there.

“Yeah, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” Kelly said. “These guys who meant so much are not there. But we don’t want this to be about any individual — it’s about all of us and, especially, the music.”

With that, Kelly said there is one thing he has to do before he gets to the concert.

“I have to get some new guitar strings,” he said, laughing again.

Jim Della Croce is one of the music industry’s versatile professionals: a record producer, artist manager, publicist, project manager, concert promoter/talent buyer, TV and documentary film producer and consultant. He owns Pathfinder Artists and The Press Office with headquarters in the Poconos at Delaware Water Gap.

Della Croce steers the careers of major artists, represents important concert venues, record labels, tours and produces chart records, award-winning TV shows, documentaries and videos. His client history portrays a broad spectrum of marquee artists including: The Beach Boys, The Band, Bad Company, John Sebastian, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Waylon Jennings, John Anderson, Jack Jones, Leon Redbone, Levon Helm, Grand Funk Railroad, Robert Palmer/The Power Station, Martina McBride, Ralph Stanley, Eddie Money, Jesse Winchester, The Jimmy Dean TV Show, Lorrie Morgan, Tony Jackson, Badfinger, Steve Wariner, Night Ranger, Little Feat, Peter Noone/Herman’s Hermits and Ray Price.

“I can’t wait for this concert,” he said. “And Joe Nardone Sr. and Thom Greco have been great in helping put it all together.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.