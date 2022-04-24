On-site interviews will be available at April 27 events

DANVILLE — As Geisinger continues recruitment efforts to make better health easier for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, the health system will hold in-person hiring events in Danville, Scranton, Williamsport and Lewistown on Wednesday, April 27.

Attendees can discuss career opportunities at Geisinger, as well as potential recruitment incentives. They can also learn about benefits such as retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement and health insurance that starts on the first day of employment. Those who plan to attend should bring an updated resume, as certain positions will offer on-site interviews.

Geisinger offers a variety of career opportunities in departments that provide direct patient care and those who support operations. Openings throughout Geisinger in northeastern and central Pennsylvania include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists, patient companions, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, social workers, environmental services technicians, and food service workers, among others.

The hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 27 at the following locations:

• The Pine Barn Inn, 43 Pine Barn Place, Danville

• Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton

• Farrington Place, 416 W. Third St., Williamsport

• Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, 400 Highland Ave., Lewistown

Registration is encouraged, but not required for the April 27 hiring events. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit jobs.geisinger.org/hiring to register and view all roles that are eligible for hiring incentives. To learn more about job opportunities at Geisinger or to sign up for Geisinger job alerts, visit jobs.geisinger.org.