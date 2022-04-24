🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The plywood wall, with its paint weathered and peeling, hides the empty lot behind it, but not the trees growing on the sliver of land where the Blum Brothers building stood.

The branches tower above the wall and are well on their way to the three-story height of the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center II proposed for the property 12 years ago after the clothing store was razed to make room for it.

Nearly two years into the project the planners conceded the confines of the 0.2 acre-property, selected through feasibility studies as the best site, made it unsuitable for the $4.5 million new business incubator.

In 2013 the U.S. Economic Development Administration terminated the $2.2 million grant allocated to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry. More than half of a $1 million state grant was liquidated as well. The fallout continued into 2020 when a Keystone Opportunity Zone designation expired and, with it, the associated tax benefits vanished.

The property at 27-29 S. Main St. is still in play, however.

Lindsay Griffin, President and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said there’s interest in the downtown property.

“We do have somebody looking at it,” Griffin said.

Griffin came on board long after the project’s termination. “We own that land and we want to see it developed,” she said.

Technically, the tax-exempt Wilkes-Barre Industrial Development Authority has owned it since 2007. As was its practice, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Development Corporation, the real estate arm of Chamber, transferred the title for $1 until it could identify a productive use and develop the vacant property.

Had the proposed 17,110 square foot, three-story multi-tenant business incubator been built, the GWBDC would have been an equitable owner. The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry would have provided the management staff and administered the incubator program.

In the meantime, Griffin said, the people walking and driving by the wall will soon see a new mural covering the old one of visitors gazing at paintings in an art gallery.

‘Unsuitable for that idea’

Ross Macarty not only signed his name on the next to last Quarterly Progress Report to the EDA, but also printed “NEED TIME EXTENSION REQUEST” on the document dated April 15, 2012.

The Times Leader obtained documents related to the project from the EDA through a federal Freedom of Information Act request.

Macarty was the new director of real estate & special projects at the Chamber, arriving in January 2012 and replacing Tom Williams, who submitted the previous six reports.

“A lot of this stuff was well into the works before I came on,” said Macarty, who now works with the Small Business Administration in Alaska.

Almost two years into the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center II project, construction hadn’t started and the EDA’s estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2012 was fast approaching. Williams, Kinsman, Lewis Architecture was again being asked to make changes, Macarty’s report said.

“Staff and the board of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Development Corporation are reanalyzing the project design. Value engineering and project right-sizing are in full force to develop a project in size and scope that can meet the budget,” the report said.

Macarty included nearly the same language in the eighth and final report of July 23, 2012 and scribbled on the document, “scope change coming.”

The change of scope, as Macarty explained in an email to the EDA that month, proposed using an existing building that had been rejected before as too costly to acquire.

The former Wyoming National Bank building on West Market Street was in good shape and, at approximately 34,000 square feet, much larger than the 9,000 square feet of leasable space the new construction at the other site would offer. The vacant bank building had office and conference space, making it an almost “turn-key” project, the email said.

But, Macarty pointed out in the email, “The most compelling aspect of this discussion, is that the Bank building purchase & renovation can be accomplished at a far cheaper cost than our original new construction plan.”

The bank building which had been listed for $795,000 was sold for $285,000 in 2014 to 126 S 45th Street LLC. Developer Hysni Syla, who also plans to build a hotel on the former Hotel Sterling property across the street, converted the upper floors of the bank into luxury apartments and the ground floor into a steak house restaurant. The restaurant changed hands and has since closed.

Macarty was familiar with the bank building where his father had held an executive position as vice president. But his preference would have been the former Irem Temple building owned by the Chamber at the time.

“Why don’t we try and do something with the one thing that we had,” Macarty asked.

In hindsight the former Blum Brothers property was not the right site, Macarty acknowledged. The narrow lot, sandwiched between the Boscov’s department store and the Midtown Village, constrained the design for an office building.

“It was totally unsuitable for that idea,” Macarty said.

Design in focus

When Kira Kinsman interviewed in June 2010 in the basement of the Chamber for the design of the project she recalled feeling the temblor that shook the area. Her firm, Williams, Kinsman, Lewis Architecture of Wilkes-Barre was later awarded the project through a competitive bid process and began working on it in December 2010.

Over the course of the next year the firm presented drawings for the Chamber to solicit prices for the construction of the new innovation center on the property it bought for $125,000 in 2004.

In addition to the demands dictated by the dimensions Kinsman had to be especially careful that the construction of the foundation would not collapse a basement wall of the neighboring Boscov’s building.

“We did refine it quite bit,” Kinsman said.

Working with the pros and cons presented by the site, Kinsman’s design faced the offices overlooking the Midtown Village and utilized that side as the source of natural light.

“The one advantage of it, we didn’t have to spend money on one side of the building which was basically blank,” Kinsman said.

But the use of materials Kinsman described as “a little bit ambitious” and the cost of the foundation pushed the project beyond what the Chamber budgeted. Kinsman said she was heartbroken when the project manager Bob Becker phoned her with the bad news it wasn’t penciling out.

“If it had gone out to competitive bidding, we might have had a shot,” Kinsman said.

There was no acrimony with how it ended and Kinsman was proud of the firm’s work. “I think the proof of the pudding is we got paid,” she said. The firm received $218,050 in architectural and engineering fees for its work on the project.

Becker of NEPA Engineering said the Boscov’s basement wall really wasn’t an issue.

“I think it was just too exotically designed, in my opinion,” Becker said. “It was just too expensive of a structure.”

Had the building design been a bit more utilitarian, it might have worked out, Becker noted. “The fact was it was just more than the Chamber at the time could come up with,” he said.

Too many hurdles?

The prospect of losing the funding was spelled out in the “Special Award Conditions” that accompanied the letter Willie Taylor, Philadelphia Regional Director of the EDA, sent to Larry Newman in August 2010 informing him of the award. Newman, who is executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, was chief professional officer of the GWBDC at the time.

The Chamber had 18 months to begin construction after receipt of the grant and 18 months for the construction period, according to project development time schedule set by the EDA.

Construction was to start on March 23, 2012, but by then the Chamber was still struggling with a design that would keep the project within its budget. In August of that year the EDA sent the Chamber information about requesting an extension. With no request in hand, Taylor sent a letter stamped Oct. 26, 2012 notifying Newman the Chamber breached the terms of the award and the EDA was starting the process of terminating the grant.

Two weeks later Newman wrote Taylor asking that the EDA approve a “Termination for Convenience.”

“As GWBDC has proceeded with the ICWB II project, we have been seriously constrained by the limitations of the current project site, whose ‘bowling alley’ footprint and adjoining party walls mandate a building with a relatively high per-square-foot construction cost. Design development and initial construction pricing have reinforced this finding,” Newman wrote. “We have since identified other site options that would allow us to undertake the ICWB II project in a more sustainable and financially prudent fashion.

But there was no such undertaking.

In July of 2013, the EDA agreed to pay $33,275 of the grant for eligible architectural and engineer costs of the project. The EDA issued a closeout memo a month later on Aug. 22 and “de-obligated” the remaining $2,230,225 of the grant award.

Just as it can obligate an award for a project, it can do the opposite.

“The deobligation of funds from an awarded grant is a frequent occurrence and may be for the full amount awarded or some lesser amount,” Ta’Shima Oliphant, management analyst in the Office of Chief Counsel for the EDA said in a March 18 email.

Oliphant said the reasons funds are deobligated included: termination for convenience (as was the case with the Chamber); failure to perform award conditions; a residual balance due to the project using less than the award; and the funds are no longer needed due to a change in economic development plans.

In the 2013 fiscal year, a total of 178 grants were deobligated, according to EDA data.

The state took similar action with the $1 million Local Share Account program grant issued for the project.

Equal $500,000 awards were issued for the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 fiscal years. But only $398,826 was disbursed, the state Department of Community and Economic Development press office said in a Feb. 25 email. The DCED oversees the LSA program funded by revenues from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in Plains Township.

“Our records also indicate that as of 5/15/12, the acquisition, environmental remediation, and demolition of the deteriorated building on the project site was completed. The remaining funds were liquidated due to the project not moving forward, and became available in the next round of LSA funding,” DCED said.

When the Chamber embarked on the project it made sense to Newman and everyone else. The existing Innovation Center Wilkes-Barre was a success and at capacity. With no place for startups, the Chamber was referring them to other buildings where, unfortunately, they could not benefit from the programs and services offered under one roof.

The chamber initially looked to see if the Blum Brothers building could be adapted. But behind the facade were two different buildings with uneven floor plans. With renovation out of the question, the Chamber decided to demolish the former women’s specialty store and build anew. The plan going forward was to go with new construction and lease the revenue-generating space.

“The more square footage that you can build that you feel is leasable, the more revenue. But as the design moved forward it became clear it wouldn’t be possible to build the original square footage,” Newman said. As the cost kept going up, “the amount of building that could be built kept going down,” he said.

The hurdles eventually forced the Chamber’s hand and its board “decided they were not going to throw good money after bad,” Newman said.

Downtown housing in demand

Newman, an architect who has American Institute of Certified Planners credentials, hasn’t given up on the site.

“My hope would be we ultimately could see new construction on that site, but it’s not the same building that was proposed. The demand doesn’t exist today,” Newman said. “We know what the downtown housing market is like. I would be delighted if somebody pursued housing there.”

It remains a challenging site, but some of the demands that originally drove the business incubator, including leased office space are gone. “It’s being driven by housing,” Newman said.

New construction isn’t needed to keep the start-up sector downtown. It’s found a way to go elsewhere, such as the former Guard Insurance building on North River Street that Kris Jones transformed into the Accelerator building.

“Before we went into the pandemic, downtown contained a third of all technology jobs in the area. That’s a sign it worked,” Newman said of the proposed second incubator. “It means they’re in other buildings and paying rent.”

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.