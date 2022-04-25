🔊 Listen to this

PennDOT will be performing line painting on Interstate 81 north and southbound beginning at mile marker 188 in Dunmore to mile marker 178 in Avoca.

Motorists are asked to keep off paint lines unless necessary.

Work will take place beginning this afternoon until early this evening.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

— Bill O’Boyle