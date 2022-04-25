🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — This. Is. Monster Jam™!

Billed as the most action-packed motor-sports experience for families in the world today, Monster Jam® returns to Wilkes Barre for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1.

Monster Jam®, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Tickets are available at — www.ticketmaster.com — or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Wilkes Barre fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.

Truck lineup:

Grave Digger – Tyler Menninga

Jurassic Attack – Cory Rummell

Axe – Preston Perez

Avenger – Jim Koehler

Monster Mutt – Charile Paulken

Solider Fortune – Kayla Blood

Vendetta – Mike Christensen

Zombie – Bari Musawwir

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

When:

Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where:

Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd, Wilkes Barre Twp.

Tickets:

Tickets will be available for purchase online at — www.ticketmaster.com.

Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies.