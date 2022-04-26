🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Tuesday to soliciting sex from someone whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Oliverio Cortes-Perez, 35, to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and three years probation on a criminal use of communication facility charge. Cortes-Perez pled guilty to the charges Dec. 7.

Kingston police arrested Cortes-Perez in June 2021, after he solicited sex from the girl, who actually was an undercover detective.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cortes-Perez initiated communications with the girl on March 25, 2021, claiming he was 27. Despite being told he was conversing with a 15-year-old, Cortes-Perez continued to communicate with her, saying she was “very cute,” asking if she had a boyfriend, and requesting pictures from her because he was looking for a girlfriend.

Police in the complaint say Cortes-Perez told the girl he was staying at a hotel, instructed her to meet him and wear a thong because, “It excites me a lot.”

As communications continued, Cortes-Perez told the girl, “I don’t want to lose you,” and wanted her to wear “sexy lingerie” when he discussed meeting the girl at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Police arrested Cortez-Perez when he showed up, believing he was meeting the girl.

Cortez-Perez is subject to 25 years of registering his address under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.