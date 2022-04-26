🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough continued a sentencing hearing for a Nanticoke man who claimed his former defense attorney promised he would get house arrest for sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Randall Scott Fischer, 51, of East Green Street, was scheduled to be sentenced on 11 counts of dissemination of photo or film involving child sexual abuse materials. Fischer pled guilty to the charges Nov. 29 when he was represented Public Defender Brian Corcoran.

Corcoran has since resigned from the public defender’s office.

When Fischer appeared before Vough on Tuesday, he claimed he was “guaranteed” house arrest when he pled guilty.

Vough disputed Fischer’s claim, noting attorneys are not permitted to make any promises about sentences but acknowledged Fischer made his concerns known after swearing to tell the truth.

Fischer’s replacement attorney, Public Defender Charles Ross, was not available at Fischer’s sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Public Defender Enid Harris stood in for Ross and wanted to proceed.

“This man pled guilty under the premise his lawyer guaranteed house arrest. I’m not going to sentence him today since he believes the guilty plea was guaranteed house arrest,” Vough said.

Vough continued Fischer’ sentencing hearing to June 7, which allows Fischer to speak with Ross and potentially file a motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, allege Fischer created two Facebook Messenger accounts and received inappropriate images of children from an unknown person. Fischer then allegedly sent the images to other people.