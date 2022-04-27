🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — The Wyoming Area School Board voted for a third time on contracts for tennis court renovations at Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, agreeing to award the contracts — again — to Grace Industries and Richard Mellow Corporation.

The contracts were first awarded at the Dec. 14 meeting: Grace Industries for site work construction at a cost of $431,675 and Richard Mellow Corp. for electrical construction at $27,400. But the board rescinded that action at the March 15 meeting 8-1, with Philip Campenni voting no.

On Tuesday the board voted 8-1 to award the contracts “as awarded at the regular meeting of Dec. 14, 2021.” Board President Michael Supey cast the lone no vote. Near the end of the meeting he said he voted no for the expense of the project but that now that it was approved the board would “do our best to fund appropriately and follow and make sure it gets done correctly.”

The board also named nine head coaches for 2022-23 fall sports: Rhonda Pizano for cheerleading, Kristen Lombardo for cross country, Bree Bednarski for field hockey, Randy Spencer for football, Gordon Williams for golf, Devin Dougherty for boys soccer, Chad Kranson for girls soccer, Bill Roberts for girls tennis and Gina Manganiello for volleyball.

The appointments came shortly after the board agreed to vacate all extra-curricular positions at the end of the current school year.

The board also:

• Accepted the retirement of Facilities Director/Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Frank Pugliese effective Sept. 30, secretary Donna Collins, first grade teacher Karen Switzer, second grade teacher Catherine Maheady, third-grade special education teacher Victoria Peppe, part-time cleaner Dennis Hando Sr., part-time cleaner James Zarichak, and part-time cleaner Denise Evans.

• Accepted the resignations of personal care aide Rebecca Holl, and part-time cleaner Jacqueline Urban.

• Approved Deanna Ellsworth, Abigail Kane and Nancy LaNunziata as paraprofessional aides.

• Approved a dual enrollment agreement with Lackawanna College effective from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2023.

• Approved the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

• Appointed Kendra Dewey as indoor winds assistant and Madelyn Ross as indoor winds instructor.

• Appointed Catherine Tommaselli as a 3-hour food service employee.

• Approved Marla Moses as a full-time teacher retroactive to the fourth marking period of the current school year.

• Approved the educational staffing agreement with Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services.

