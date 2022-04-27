Firefighting gear for Ukraine also discussed

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city is taking the first step in forming a multi-municipality authority to address blight in the region with the formation of the Lower South Valley Land Bank.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown offered preliminary details during City Council’s work session Tuesday night.

The city will team up with Ashley, Hanover Township, Nanticoke, Newport Township, Plymouth, Plymouth Township and the Greater Nanticoke Area School District to form the Land Bank to deal with blighted, vacant, abandoned or tax delinquent properties.

The new entity will act much like the North East Pennsylvania Land Bank Authority made up of Pittston, West Pittston, Avoca, Duryea and Jenkins Township, Brown noted.

At its voting session beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday night at City Hall, City Council will be asked to approve architect David Wilson of Mallery Place to represent Wilkes-Barre as its initial board member to the Lower South Valley Land Bank.

Councilman John Marconi asked about funding and how it will be divided among the participants.

“That will be worked out. What this is right now is, we have to appoint a person as a 90-day director and then for a year period after that,” Brown said. The other participants have also designated members, Brown said.

As for funding, Brown said it will be sought as a group.

Councilman Bill Barrett added that his understanding is “that there’s minimal start-up money involved and after that it becomes pretty much self-sufficient,” generating its own funds from the sale of properties.

The Land Bank will enhance the Blight Remediation plan already in place in Wilkes-Barre, but the city will continue to direct federal Community Development Block Grant funding to fight blight through its Office of Economic and Community Development, Brown said.

Gear for Ukraine

In an effort to help Ukraine as it fights off the invasion by Russia, the city plans to send non-lethal firefighting gear and equipment. Responding to question from Council Vice Chairman Mike Belusko about whether the equipment is new or used, Brown said it’s outdated.

With City Council approval the city will provide the following:

• 13 MSA Firehawk self-contained breathing apparatuses.

• 60 MSA air cylinders.

• Three sets of fire turnout gear.

• 12 fire helmets.

Rockin’ the River, Wilkes building

The Rockin’ the River concerts will be held on the River Common on July 15, 22 and 29 and City Council will be asked to temporarily suspend the ordinance on the open consumption of alcoholic beverages for the events.

The other item on the agenda deals with a project Wilkes University has for its building at 116 S. Main St. Earlier this month school officials presented their plans to convert the building into high-end apartments. City Council will be asked to approve the sale of property adjacent to Livingston Lane for $22,000 to the school and authorize the city attorney to vacate what was formerly known as Grant Alley located between two school-owned properties connected to the project.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.