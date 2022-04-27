🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Tuesday was a day for some of the region’s most inspiring women to celebrate one another, and their successes, as the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Athena Panel Luncheon and awards ceremony.

This year’s panelists included Ruth Borland, Judy Ellis, Ruth Corcoran, and Kathi Bankes. The panelists answered questions focused on personal and professional growth, the next generation of female leaders, and their lives after receiving the Athena Award.

As it has previously been described, this honor is presented to someone who has personified the highest level of professional excellence in her business or profession, has devoted time and energy to the community in a meaningful way, and, most especially, has generously assisted other women in attaining their full potential.

Athena was a Greek goddess associated with wisdom.

After the final questions, the 2022 Athena Award was announced and awarded to Zubeen Saeed, President and CEO of Building Blocks Learning Center.

Saeed founded the company in 2001 on the principle that children should be valued and respected at all times, and her vision is to establish a global educational network that supports the academic and emotional development of young children.

Saeed said she looks forward to what the future will bring for Building Blocks Learning Center and what BBLC will mean to the future of the children they teach.

— Staff Report