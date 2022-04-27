🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man claimed he was “curious” as a reason he allegedly received and shared child sexual abuse materials, according to court records.

Victor Manuel Santana-Alvarez, 55, of Vulcan Street, was arrested Tuesday on allegations he possessed multiple pictures and video files of children engaged in sex acts or nude on two mobile devices, court records say.

Detectives with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit and Special Victims Unit, received several Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cybertips were initially received at the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office near Philadelphia and passed onto detectives in Luzerne County.

Information in the Cybertips suggested child sexual abuse materials were uploaded on a social media site that was linked to an internet address registered to the residence of Santana-Alvarez, court records say.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Santana-Alvarez’s home just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Santana-Alvarez greeted detectives at the front door as his wife slept in a bedroom, court records say.

Court records say Santana-Alvarez consented to being interviewed and admitted he has been “curious” about child sexual abuse materials for about one year.

Santana-Alvarez claimed he received child sexual abuse materials after he created a social media account and joined a group that shares obscene and illegal pictures and video of children engaged in sex acts, court records say.

Detectives in court records reported Santana-Alvarez stated he does not personally know anyone in the group but they are all over the world and was going to report those responsible to law enforcement.

A forensic examination of electronic devices seized from Santana-Alvarez’s house recovered 20 images of child sexual abuse materials from two mobile devices, court records say.

Santana-Alvarez was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of dissemination of photo or video of children engaged in sex acts and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.