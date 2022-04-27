🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — Former Luzerne County Council member Robert Schnee was sworn in Tuesday as the state representative of the 116th Legislative District in a ceremony at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

Judge Tarah Toohil, the former representative of the district, administered the oath of office.

“I look forward to serving the good people of the 116th district,” Schnee said. “I will put the needs of those same citizens at the forefront of every vote I cast.”

Among Schnee’s top priorities are eliminating school property taxes for seniors, eliminating the gas tax and increasing funding for the Hazleton Area School District.

“I want to extend a thank you to my new colleagues in the Pennsylvania State House for the warm welcome I received,” said Schnee, 62, of Sugarloaf Township. “I also could not be more thankful for my family and friends who have been with me every step of the way.”

Those interested in receiving weekly email updates from Schnee may visit — www.RepSchnee.com.

Schnee joins the House after winning a special election on April 5 to serve the remainder of Toohil’s term after she left to serve as a county judge.

A retired Hazleton City Authority meter reader, Schnee said during the campaign that he has a reputation for fighting for the elderly, people in need and working families.

“I love the people in this area and will do anything in my capability to get them help and funds they need,” Schnee said in a Times Leader story.

He also pledged to fight two Interstate 80 tolls and the state’s closing of the White Haven Center and to push for equitable funding for the Hazleton Area School District, saying districts of equal enrollment are receiving higher payments under the current system.

Schnee had served on county council since 2016.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.