WILKES-BARRE — State police at Wilkes-Barre refiled charges against a Pittston man alleging he uploaded pictures and videos of an ex-girlfriend to pornographic websites.

Tyler Zacha Spangenberg, 22, of Johnson Street, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of dissemination of photo or film of children engaged in sex acts, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

It is the third time Spangenberg has been charged on allegations he uploaded intimate pictures and videos of former girlfriends. The previous two cases were withdrawn.

According to the latest criminal complaint:

State police in January 2020 launched an investigation after receiving a report from a woman her ex-boyfriend, Spangenberg, uploaded intimate images of her to a pornographic website.

While investigating the woman’s claim, troopers discovered Spangenberg uploaded intimate pictures and videos of another ex-girlfriend.

The ex-girlfriend reported she dated Spangenberg for three years describing him as “controlling and manipulative” before she obtained a protection-from abuse order against him.

She first discovered topless pictures of her on a pornographic website before finding videos of herself engaged in sex acts with Spangenberg. Under the comments of one of the videos says, “She lives in Wilkes-Barre,” the complaint says.

Troopers interviewed Spangenberg at his place of employment in Hanover Township.

During the interview, Spangenberg admitted he uploaded the pictures of his ex-girlfriend on pornographic websites, the complaint says.

Spangenberg allegedly told troopers he was “hurt and mad” when the relationship with the second woman ended and was seeing a therapist about his issues.