WILKES-BARRE — Five seconds of freedom is all Daysean Malika Henderson had when he was handcuffed by state parole agents immediately after Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced him to probation for driving a vehicle without permission.

The occurrence on Wednesday caught Sklarosky by surprise despite sheriff deputies in the courtroom being aware.

Henderson had just been sentenced to two years probation on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple assault, and a separate case of criminal attempt and criminal conspiracy to possess a controlled substance while jailed at the county correctional facility. He pled guilty to the charges March 2.

When Henderson, who was free on bail, turned around to walk out of the courtroom, two state parole agents wearing street clothes approached, grabbed his wrists and placed handcuffs on him.

“Who is this guy?” Sklarosky asked as Henderson’s attorneys, John Pike and Nathan C. Hartman looked bewildered.

When the parole agents introduced themselves, Sklarosky said he has never experienced a defendant being handcuffed in front of the judicial bench.

Henderson was taken into custody by the state parole agents on an alleged unknown parole violation.

Court records say Henderson was released from state prison March 18, 2020, while serving a three-to-six year sentence imposed by Judge David W. Lupas on Aug. 1, 2016.

Lupas’ sentence involved Henderson’s involvement in robb9ing an auto parts seller of $30 and stealing a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado after setting up a bogus purchase of two motorcycles in Wilkes-Barre Township on July 21, 2015, court records say.

Henderson’s cases that brought him before Sklarosky on Wednesday involved his arrest by Pittston police when he was accused of stealing a 2011 Dodge Avenger during a suspected marijuana transaction on Sept. 6, 2020, and pistol whipping the car’s owner. Henderson was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle but prosecutors withdrew the charge in place of a lesser charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

While jailed at the county correctional facility in March 2021, corrections officers intercepted a package addressed to Henderson that contained synthetic marijuana, court records say.