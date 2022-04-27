Concert series set for July 15, 22, 29

In 2019, a large crowd gathered on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre during the first season opener of the Rockin’ the River concert series.

Alan K. Stout, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County, hosted Wednesday’s news conference announcing the dates for the 2022 Rockin’ the River concert series on the River Common.

On a chilly, windy morning, Will Beekman, General Manager at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, announced the line-up of bands that will appear at the 2022 Rockin’ the River concert series on the River Common.

WILKES-BARRE — At Wednesday’s news conference announcing the details of the 2022 Rockin’ the River concert series, Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo quoted classical music composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

“Beethoven said that music can change the world,” Crocamo said. “Let’s change our world here in Luzerne County and and rock it!”

The Rockin’ the River concerts will be held on three consecutive Friday evenings — July 15, 22 and 29.

Crocamo set the tone for an upbeat news conference, held at Millennium Circle along the River Common on a chilly and windy day, prompting Crocamo to throw out another challenge — this one to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

“I’ll let Mayor Brown be in charge of the weather for the concerts,” she said. “I’m sure he will see that we have the best weather for this series.”

Alan K. Stout, Executive Director at Visit Luzerne County, hosted the news conference, welcomed everyone and introduced the speakers.

“This is a pretty remarkable event that has been held here since 2019 and it’s already become one of most popular events in the area,” Stout said. “Each concert will be a great night for food, music and community spirit. We at Visit Luzerne County, along with our sponsors, look forward to a great concert series along the river.”

2022 Summer Concert Series Returning to the Riverfront

The concerts will be held at the Millennium Circle portal on River Street. Each event begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

• Friday, July 15

Teddy Young & The Rugged Individuals

The Idol Kings

Danny V’s 52nd Street Band (Billy Joel Tribute)

• Friday, July 22

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

The Taxmen (Beatles Tribute)

• Friday, July 29

Southside Five

Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension

Another band TBA

‘Always a great time’

Stout said the first “Rockin’ the River” concert series kicked off in July 2019, and it has proven to be a huge community event, as people gather along the beautiful Susquehanna River for three Fridays in July to enjoy an evening of great music and food.

Larry Newman, Executive Director at Diamond City Partnership, said the concert series showcases the River Common — providing an opportunity for people to come out and see the beautiful venue.

“This series is exactly why this portal was built into the flood protection system,” Newman said. “And each event brings a large crowd to enjoy the music, the food and this beautiful venue. It’s always a great time right here by the river.”

Will Beekman, General Manager at Mohegan Sun Arena, announced the bands that will be appearing at each concert. He said it’s a great line-up and he promised each concert will be filled with terrific music.

“We have a Billy Joel tribute band band a Beatles tribute band,” Beekman said. “And Mike Miz is familiar to many people in the area and he has gained popularity outside our region.”

Mayor Brown urged people to come out for the series to enjoy the music and the fellowship of the community.

“This is a great series,” Brown said. “And it’s held right here at this wonderful venue. I hope people come out to support the event and to enjoy a great time by the river.”

In 2021, the Rockin’ the River summer concert series made a triumphant return to the banks of the Susquehanna River. In 2020, things were a bit different than in the inaugural year of 2019. Because of the pandemic, the concerts were mobilized — brought directly to local communities with traveling bands loaded onto flatbed trucks for a parade-style concert series dubbed “Rockin’ the County.”

But in 2021, with social distancing restrictions eased, the concert series returned to its rightful home on the River Common. And with that, the festival atmosphere returned, complete with food trucks, beer on tap and sweet treats — and large crowds.

