Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, executive director of Action Together NEPA and president of In This Together NEPA, speaks during Wednesday’s press conference. Action Together, In This Together and a number of other local organizations have rolled out a Pro-Voter Agenda that they are urging the county Board of Elections to adopt for future elections.

WILKES-BARRE — Accessibility and inclusivity — that’s the goal for a group of coalitions from around the area as they unveiled their “Pro-voter Agenda” on the steps of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Action Together NEPA, the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP, All Voting is Local PA, In This Together NEPA and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Wyoming Valley banded together to come up with a series of actionable steps that could be taken by the county’s Board of Elections in the name of making voting secure and readily accessible to the citizens of Luzerne County.

“It’s very important for us to spread this information to the public,” said Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, the executive director of Action Together NEPA and president of In This Together NEPA.

“The accessibility, so voters can have their voices heard, that’s what’s important to us.”

Hoffman-Mirilovich was one of three speakers at a press conference to unveil the group’s proposals held outside the courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Along with her, NAACP representative Rhonda Rabbitt and former Luzerne County councilman Rick Williams took to the mic to express their support for the agenda and to urge county council and the county Board of Elections to adopt the agenda.

“We need to have accessibility and we need to have inclusivity in democracy,” Rabbitt said. To highlight the importance of inclusivity, particularly among the many Spanish-speakers in Luzerne County, Rabbitt delivered a portion of her speech in Spanish.

“We need the materials to be in the languages that people speak.”

The agenda laid out by these groups highlights nine policies that they are urging the Board of Elections to adopt:

• Accessible ballot drop boxes;

• Increased location and number of drop boxes;

• Expanded early voting sites;

• Fully-staffed polling places;

• Fully-trained election staff;

• Election information mailed to all voters;

• Freedom to vote in the language voters speak;

• Freedom to vote with confidence and pride (in essence, voting free from harassment and intimidation); and

• Funding that protects the freedom to vote.

Hoffman-Mirilovich said that this agenda had been passed along to county council, but there’s no been response or feedback as of yet.

Williams, who holds the unique distinction of being the first elected county official registered as an Independent, stressed during his remarks the need for council and the Board of Elections to put this agenda into action.

“I’m urging council and the administration to provide the financial and human resources required to conduct secure and free elections,” he said.