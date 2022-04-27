🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A New York City man was arrested after he allegedly punched a Wilkes-Barre police officer in the face during a struggle in the Sherman Hills apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Tyrese William Warthen, 23, of Queens, ran away from officers investigating a domestic disturbance inside an apartment building just after 1 a.m., according to court records.

When officers caught Warthen, he initiated a struggle and punched an officer in the face. The officer in turn punched Warthen in the head before he stopped resisting when threatened with being stunned by a Taser, court records say.

Warthen was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the apartment building when a woman called reporting her ex-boyfriend was kicking the door to her residence at about 1:03 a.m.

Police said the door was bent and could not be closed.

As officers were at the scene, Warthen returned and began to argue with the woman.

Police in the complaint say Warthen had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his facial area and displayed poor balance.

When Warthen overheard the officer communicating with 911 via radio, Warthen ran down a hallway and stairs.

During the struggle, Warthen kept shoving an officer and punched another officer in the face, the complaint says.

Warthen surrendered when he was threatened with being stunned.