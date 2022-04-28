🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew 24 counts of theft against Christina Marie Yantorn, 36, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.

Court records say police charged Yantorn to stealing nearly $9,200 from daily deposits while she worked as a store manager at the West Side Mall Dollar General store from Jan. 1 to Feb. 11, 2021.

Yantorn told police she wanted to move on from an abusive relationship.