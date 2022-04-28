🔊 Listen to this

An Ashley man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a van from a Hanover Township property earlier that morning.

Alkareem Muhammad Ezell, 30, was apprehended after he initially fled from authorities into a wooded area near the Ashley Family Dollar, necessitating the use of a state police helicopter and a K-9 unit to track him down, according to the police criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, the Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police received notice around 6 a.m. on Wednesday that a black Honda van had been stolen from 175 Boland Avenue in Hanover Township.

The victim reported to police that the vehicle had been stolen by a male wearing all black.

The van was spotted later on in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on South Main Street in Ashley by a state trooper patrolling the area.

As the trooper pulled into the parking lot, a male wearing all black and matching the description of the suspect exited the vehicle and fled into the woods near the store. He was able to initially get away from the trooper after a short foot chase, leading to state police aviation and a K-9 tracking unit being called to the scene.

The K-9 unit was able to pick up a scent, and eventually the suspect was located inside the wooded area. He was apprehended in an alleyway between Barnes Street and Carey Street.

Upon apprehension, the suspect was identified as Ezell. He was found to have a small bottle of Nitroglycerin pills in his left front jacket pocket, of which he told police that “those pills were in the van,” according to the criminal complaint.

Ezell was also found to have a key fob for a black Honda van in his pocket. The van’s owner was brought in to confirm that the vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot was her stolen van, at which point Ezell was taken into custody and transported to the Hanover Township Police Department, and subsequently into the custody of the state police.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge Ferris Webby and charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension.

Ezell was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $10,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.