Participants gather at Westmoreland Club for culminating event

WILKES-BARRE — Executive Leadership Northeast’s (ELNE) Class of 2022 had their culminating event Wednesday evening inside the Westmoreland Club.

Since 1985, ELNE has worked to familiarize folks stepping into executive and professional leadership positions, whether from the region or relocating, with NEPA and its rich history, culture, and communities. The program also invites locals to “get reacquainted with the community.”

Executive Director of Leadership Northeast, Lori Nocito, said of the Class of 2022: “This is our largest class ever. Our country has witnessed ‘The Great Resignation’ which means there are a lot of people who are new to their position and new to the community coming through our program.”

Nocito, whose tenure as executive director began 19 years ago, said that while it’s always great to hear folks new to the region talk about how much they love it, it’s extra special when people who have been here for a while learn something “awesome” or get inspired to discover more about the area.

Rebecca Brominski, a member of the class of 2022 and current Executive Director, Institutional Advancement and Foundation at Luzerne County Community College, is no stranger to Leadership Northeast.

Brominski is an alumna of the 2008 Core class. She even met her husband, Don, through that class. She spoke fondly of the class’s capstone project, in which they arranged a bus trip for World War II veterans to go to Washington and see the memorial there. For many of the veterans that attended, in their 80s at the time, it was the first time they spoke of their war experiences and many elected to leave their canes and walkers on the bus, instead standing on their own to honor those who didn’t make it home.

Speaking of her involvement with LNE, Brominski said, “The connections are so valuable.” And now with ELNE, she said, “This is more networking and meeting other leaders in the community. If you ever get a chance to go through any of the LNE programs, do it,” she said, “Because it is so, so worth it.”

President of Pennsylvania Community Bank, Barbara McCullough, said it was an honor for Community Bank to be the sponsor of the evening. McCullough is also an alumna of the Core track and spent several years on the board of LNE. She received an award for leadership back in 2007, and spoke highly of the organization.

“My gosh,” she started, “you can get out of it whatever you put into it. They’re going to give you tons and tons of tools and they’re going to give you such a good experience with the people that you meet. And that’s the best part. You learn a lot from the people you’re around and then you have lifelong friendships.”

And of Community Bank’s sponsorship, she said with a laugh, “I mean, our name is Community Bank, if we don’t take care of the community, there’s something wrong with us.”

Lissa Bryan-Smith, Executive Chair of LNE, said of the 2022 class, “It’s been so much fun because it’s a large group. We’ve been waiting, we kind of got backed up with COVID. It’s a great group and a good thing about it is they all got along really well.”

Bryan-Smith will be stepping down soon, though she plans to continue to volunteer her time with LNE. “This is my last time,” she said before noting, “This is the greatest community. People take care of each other. This is the most generous, wonderful, loving community.”

And it’s that emphasis on continuing to better the community that keeps LNE and all of its programs going. Under the concept of “servant leadership,” people can continue to give back to the community and NEPA as a whole.

This was the sixth and final event for the Executive Class of 2022. Nocito noted that the evening, which kicked off with a cocktail hour in the main bar, would also include a recap of the entire program, a presentation from the Westmoreland Club, an open forum on folks’ favorite things about NEPA and favorite things to do, and of course, dinner. As Nocito joked, “I like to call us Eat-ership NEPA.”

The full list of the Class of 2022 is as follows:

• Linda Armstrong Loop – Workforce Program Developer at New Roots Recovery Support Center

• Caitlin Bailey – Assistant Administrator of Skilled Nursing at Allied Services

• Rebecca Brominski – Executive Director, Institutional Advancement and Foundation at Luzerne County Community College

• Charlie Burlew – President of Sordoni Construction Services

• Greg Cant – President of Wilkes University

• Matthew Dougherty – Commercial Group Manager of Pennsylvania/Senior VP at Community Bank

• Julie Eisenman – President/GM of WNEP-TV

• Sean Gerow – CEO of Family Service Association of NEPA

• Jeff Goldenberg – Chief Operating Officer at Mountain Productions

• Matthew Jones – Executive Director of Planning and Zoning of Luzerne County

• Lisa Kinney – Senior VP/Retail Lending Officer at FNCB Bank

• Eric Lindey – President/CEO of Step by Step, Inc.

• Leo Malsky – Managing Partner of IXS Enterprises

• Malorie McLaughlin – Senior Benefits Consultant at Creative Benefits, Inc.

• Michelle Mikitish – Executive VP of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce

• Kerry Miscavage – Publisher of Times Leader Media Group

• Maria Montoro Edwards – President and CEO of Maternal Family and Health Services

• Dan Myers – President of Misericordia University

• C. David Pedri – President and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation

• Mary Kay Pivovarnik – Executive Director of CASA of Luzerne County

• Rochelle Plummer – Associate VP for Academic Success at King’s College

• George Ruiz – System Chief of Cardiology at Geisinger Health

• Julie Sidoni – News Director at WVIA

• Elyse Ide Wilson – Chief Operating Officer at Stream Revenue Manager, Inc. (SRM)