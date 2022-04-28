🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman facing several drug trafficking cases was charged by city police detectives on allegations she attempted to persuade a suspect in the homicide of Judith C. Comisky to plead insanity in an attempt to exonerate a second suspect in the killing.

Eva Lucianna Maslar, 36, of Hillside Street, Wilkes-Barre, wanted Charles Reilly Bierly, 23, to change his story taking full responsibility for killing Comisky, 52, while pledging to continue to provide support to Bierly’s girlfriend, according to court records.

Bierly was charged with an open count of criminal homicide and other related offenses after he told investigators he was pressured and threatened by James Raymond Alberto, 33, to kill Comisky, court records say.

Court records say Bierly told investigators Alberto, also known as “Hollywood,” threatened to rape and kill his girlfriend and then kill him unless Comisky was killed.

Comisky was found dead inside her home at 123 Willow St., Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 16, 2021.

Alberto, who is facing an open count of criminal homicide and related offenses, previously lived with Comisky and believed she was an informant, fearing she would advise law enforcement of his activities, court records say.

As Bierly and Alberto remain jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Maslar allegedly communicated with Bierly via phone calls, attempting to convince Bierly to change his story to exonerate Alberto.

Investigators in court records say Maslar is an “associate” of Alberto and kept in regular communication with him since he has been jailed.

During a specific phone call with Bierly, Maslar identified herself as “Lucy” and spoke in code, reminding Bierly that she is the “childhood sweetheart” of a man who is the brother of Bierly’s girlfriend, court records say.

Maslar told Bierly that she was providing financial support to Bierly’s girlfriend, paying for repairs to a vehicle, and personal needs including food and lodging, according to court records.

Maslar allegedly encouraged Bierly to plead “insane,” and that he suffered from mental health issues and anxiety as the reason why he incriminated Alberto in Comisky’s homicide.

“The other one (Alberto) you’re going to bury, and I mean bury if his name isn’t cleared,” Maslar told Bierly during a phone call, court records say.

Later in the conversation, court records say, Maslar tells Bierly, “You’re the only person who could clear it up. If we get him (Alberto) out, you’re good all the way, all the way son.”

Maslar continued to tell Bierly that Bierly’s girlfriend and family will be “taken care of,” if Alberto is released from prison.

At one point during the telephone call, Maslar continued to encourage Bierly to “play up an insanity defense and eliminate Alberto from a conspiracy,” court records say.

Court records say Maslar, during the phone call with Bierly, referenced the 2015 homicide of Comisky’s brother, Donald Bachman, and how Bachman’s step-daughter, Kendra Dias, 27, pled guilty to criminal solicitation to commit homicide and received a sentence of three-to-six years in state prison.

Maslar told Bierly, “even a public defender can get it done,” implying a reduced sentence if Bierly pleads insanity.

Court records say Maslar ended the phone call with Bierly saying, “I got you. I got her (Bierly’s girlfriend). Let’s get it done. Let’s get life moving forward now.”

Maslar was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of intimidation of a witness and criminal use of communication facility. She remained jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Maslar is facing several drug trafficking cases in county court, including her arrest by city police when she was allegedly found with suspected methamphetamine concealed in her bra and $838 cash when she was stopped by an officer walking in a restricted area near the Genetti apartment building on March 26. Sidewalks near the apartment building are closed to pedestrians due to renovations as a result of a fire earlier this year.

Court records say Maslar also was arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township police for concealing fentanyl and crack cocaine found during a strip search when she was taken to the county correctional facility on Jan. 13.