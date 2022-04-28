Leader of Scranton Diocese experiencing ‘mild flu-like symptoms’

🔊 Listen to this

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms, Scranton Diocese officials said.

Bambera, 66, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, has been in touch with his doctor and is following all medical advice, along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, a statement from the Diocese added.

He is currently isolating at home and will continue to conduct diocesan business remotely as needed during his isolation period.

The bishop last took a coronavirus test on Tuesday night, the results of which were negative at that time, the statement said.

“Over the last two years, the coronavirus has impacted the lives of many in our community. We have all known people who have tested positive. I am thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and am grateful to report that my symptoms are mild,” Bambera said.

“While recent reports have indicated that we are moving out of the pandemic phase in the United States, I would encourage all of us to continue to pray for our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines of battling COVID and bringing healing to those who need it. I would also like to once again take this opportunity to offer my prayers for members of our community who have died, suffered serious illness, or lost loved ones to this virus.”

During Bambera’s time of isolation, the work of the Diocese of Scranton, its parishes, schools and ministries will continue to operate as normal, the statement said.

A native of Carbondale, Bambera was ordained in 1983 and has led the Diocese since 2010.