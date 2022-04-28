🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — Weathered and torn tarps partially cover holes in the roof, there is significant wood rot along the roof’s eaves — which are missing rain gutters — and the foundation has deteriorated beyond repair.

Ashley Borough has officially taken possession of the property deed for 60-62 S. Main St., the last step in their quest to demolish the double block structure.

Solicitor Peter John Moses filed a court record to discontinue the borough’s civil action in Luzerne County Court to legally take ownership of the property, and said the deed was transferred to the borough by the previous owners, Yvonne Slivinski, and the Estate of Francis Slivinski, on April 21.

“That building will be coming down. Its condition has deteriorated to the point we may call for an emergency demolition bypassing the bidding process.”

Court records say the structure is in “substantial disrepair, in danger of collapse, is unsafe and unfit for human habitation.” The condition of the building endangers adjoining occupied homes.

The borough set up barricades to prevent pedestrians from walking on the front sidewalk.

An exterior inspection by Reilly Engineering conducted a year ago recommended the building be demolished or undergo immediate repairs, nothing the building required major and extensive work to bring the structure up to building codes.

Moses said he couldn’t put a timetable when the demolition will take place but noted it will be “very soon.”

“We need to take that building down as quickly as possible,” Moses said.