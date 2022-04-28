🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jim Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, Thursday said a new renovation project will be “truly transformative” for the downtown YMCA and he expects it will enable the facility to better serve community members.

The YMCA was notified of a $750,000 award from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for renovation plans that includes the creation of 6,000 square feet of men’s, women’s, and universal locker room space and associated amenities, allowing for improved accessibility and movement throughout the facility.

Thomas said much has changed since the YMCA became a community staple in the City of Wilkes-Barre in 1863, including how members and the community utilize the YMCA and its services.

The remodeling project will address these changes and provide members with a universal locker room option — a comfortable, safe, and inclusive place where members have the option to prepare for activities or programs as a family, or individually.

“This facility transformation will be a reflection of the YMCA’s focus on serving and addressing the health and wellness needs of all members of the community,” Thomas said. “We are extremely grateful to Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Sen. John Yudichak for their support of this initiative.”

Thomas said the renovation is a high priority at the Wilkes-Barre location and will allow the facility to remain competitive among fitness facilities in the area. He said the overhaul will help attract and retain younger members who are suited to build the core of the YMCA’s future leadership, which Thomas said is critical to the future of the YMCA in the downtown area.

“The YMCA is a great facility for everyone, supporting healthy lifestyles for individuals and families of all ages and physical abilities,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “I am proud to support these outstanding improvements for all members of the community regardless of age, race, orientation, or disability.”

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA provides various community outreach and services focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility through five branches located in Luzerne County.

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA is located downtown in the City of Wilkes-Barre, adjacent to the Wilkes University campus. It is situated in a historic building with Wilkes University student housing occupying the upper floors.

Thomas said construction is anticipated to begin this summer, and renovations are expected to be complete by fall 2023.

RACP grant funding for this project is provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.