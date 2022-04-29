🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — State police at Shickshinny arrested 53-year-old David L. Boyer on allegations he sexually assaulted children and forced them to engage in sex acts.

Boyer, of Bell Bend Road, Salem Township, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. of Wright Township on three counts each of sexual exploitation of children, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, and one count each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

State police initiated an investigation after receiving a Childline report of suspected child abuse from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office in July 2021.

Investigators filed the charges against Boyer after interviewing several children who claimed they were sexually assaulted, according to court records.

Graphic details of the alleged offenses are listed in the criminal complaint supporting the charges.

State police allege the assaults occurred from 2000 to 2015.