Republican aspirant touring state with former Arkansas governor

HANOVER TWP. — U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick is on the campaign trail with former Arkansas Governor and endorser, Mike Huckabee, and they made a stop in Luzerne County Thursday afternoon at American Legion Post 609 on Lee Park Avenue.

It was the second in a three-stop tour throughout the state, with McCormick hoping to secure the Republican nod for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election.

Under the slogans of “Battle Tested” and “Pennsylvania True,” the crowd gathered in the Post’s ballroom and eagerly awaited Huckabee and McCormick to arrive.

After some initial remarks and a rendition of the National Anthem sung by local country artist RJ Scouton of Noxen, Huckabee was announced, and shook hands and took selfies with audience members before taking to the makeshift stage.

“You’re not here for me,” Huckabee said, “You’re here for your next senator, Dave McCormick,” he said, to thunderous applause.

Throughout his microphone time, Huckabee sung McCormick’s praises. “It is unbelievably important to get people in the White House who have core convictions,” he said before touching on the pro-life agenda. “There’s no such thing as a person who doesn’t have value. The child with Down Syndrome is every bit as important as the captain of the football team.”

Huckabee also touched on Second Amendment rights, remarking, “If you break into my house, I will make a call to the police to tell them where they can find the body.”

He also spoke on his dissatisfaction with the Biden Administration and pointed to high gas prices among many other issues.

Before introducing McCormick to the stage, Huckabee acknowledged that he was “excited and proud to be here today”, before introducing McCormick to the crowd with, “He’s lived the American Dream. He personifies it. He believes in it.”

The two shared a hug before McCormick took the mic to a standing ovation.

McCormick introduced himself as a seventh generation Pennsylvanian, having grown up in Bloomsburg after being born in Pittsburgh. McCormick spoke about his military experience as a graduate of West Point Military Academy, completing Ranger school, and ultimately deploying to the Middle East during the Gulf War, hence the “Battle Tested” moniker.

McCormick spoke at length about “weakness and wokeness” in Pennsylvania. He reiterated Huckabee’s sentiments about pro-life and pro-Second Amendment rights while criticizing the educational system, gas prices and the Biden Administration as a whole.

McCormick also spoke on his experience in the business world, where he ran FreeMarkets and Bridgewater Associates, the former of which created upwards of 600 jobs in Pittsburgh.

“Well listen, the stakes are high,” he said. “The country is moving in the wrong direction. We can’t afford to have somebody step into the Senate role and represent Pennsylvanians who’s not a conservative, who’s not going to push back on the extreme left; the wokeness and the weakness that we see across our country right now, across Pennsylvania right now. And I’m that person.”

While speaking with reporters afterwards, Huckabee said of his endorsement of McCormick, “If you think about it, Dave McCormick is not a guy who needs this job, but this job needs Dave McCormick and he brings a level of experience that nobody else in the race does.”

McCormick’s biggest challenge, perhaps, is in opposing fellow Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who recently received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

State primary elections are coming quick, slated for May 17, and will decide which candidate earns the Republican spot on the ballots.

Prior to the Luzerne County stop, McCormick’s campaign stopped the Wallenpaupack Sportsman’s Association 50th Annual Spring Fishing Party in Tafton. The next stop, slated for Thursday evening was the Huntingdon County Spring Dinner at the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Co. in Huntingdon, Pa.