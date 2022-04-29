🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As he’s done in the past, Sam Troy spoke out against the sale of alcoholic beverages at the upcoming Rockin’ the River concert series in July on the River Common.

Troy Thursday night asked that before Wilkes-Barre City Council voted on a temporary suspension of the ordinance related to the open consumption of alcoholic beverage for the concerts, it hear from one of the organizers. Troy was one of four people who spoke during the public meeting.

“It only stands to reason that somebody should come before a public session like this and give and advocate, explain why they want to have the booze,” Troy told Council.

In the past, Ted Wampole, the former executive director of Visit Luzerne County, did just that and said the vendors like the one that sold beer paid to sponsor the event to offset the cost of putting on the free shows.

Council approved the temporary suspension of the ordinance for the concerts scheduled for July 15, 22 and 29 along the Susquehanna River.

The three other items on the agenda also were approved.

City Administrator Charlie McCormick brought Troy up to speed on the pending appointment of city resident and architect David Wilson to the Lower South Valley Land Bank.

Troy was under the impression the city would make money from the sale of properties purchased through the Land Bank that also would be made up of Ashley, Hanover Township, Nanticoke, Newport Township, Plymouth, Plymouth Township and the Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

McCormick said Wilson’s initial appointment is for up to 90 days, the length of time it will take all the participants to appoint representatives. After that Wilson will serve a one-year term on the board of directors. At some point during that term Council will be asked to approve the authority that will have control of the Land Bank.

“And it’s designed to get rid of blight. It’s not to purchase properties, repair them and sell them on the market. It’s not a money-making circumstance,” McCormick told Troy.

Under state law the Land Bank members are given a preference to purchase blighted properties, remove them from the tax rolls and demolish the structures on them, McCormick said. Grant money is available for the Land Bank to carry out its mission, he added.

Despite the urging by Troy for a delay, Council also went ahead and approved the sale of land located next to the building owned by Wilkes University at 116 S. Main St. The school asked to buy it for $22,000 and requested the city to vacate a 12-foot alley formerly known as Grant Alley in order to proceed with the development of the South Main Street building.

“I would urge council to at least hold this, table this resolution until maybe they could try to find someone else so that taxes could be collected on this property,” Troy said.

Before Council’s meeting on April 12, which Troy did not attend, officials from Wilkes presented their plans to construct 33 high-end rental units on the three upper floors of the building and possibly lease the first floor as retail space. If the development goes through as planned the building would become a taxable property.

Council, without hearing any public opposition or support, approved donating outdated fire equipment and gear to Ukraine.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.