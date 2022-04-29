🔊 Listen to this

Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, gives his report at Thursday’s Bi-County Airport Board meeting.

PITTSTON TWP. — Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Thursday said without available seats, air travelers can’t go where they want to go.

Beardsley gave what he termed an “all positive” report on the performance of the airport, citing increased numbers in seat availability made possible by the airlines showing confidence in the airport by utilizing larger aircraft.

“We are filling those seats,” Beardsley told the Bi-County Airport Board.

Beardsley said boarding was up 54.1% in March 2022, compared to March 2021. He said the airport has seen a 32% increase in seat availability, thanks in part to the airlines using larger planes. He said the load-factor was at 89%.

Beardsley reported that passenger enplanements for the month of March 2022 increased 33.9% to 15,583, from 11,637 in the month of March 2021.

He said enplanements for March 2022 compared to enplanements for March 2020 increased by 4,198 or 36.9%.

In March 2022, four departing flights were cancelled: two for ATC/Weather; and two for mechanical issues. This accounts for 188 (1.1%) out of a total 17,237 departure seats. Also, two arriving flights were cancelled: both for ATC/weather.

Beardsley also said that there have been more vacation travelers in recent weeks, adding to the airport’s usual high percentage of business travelers.

“The good news is that the airlines are showing a lot of faith in us,” Beardsley said. “They are using larger planes and we are filling the added seats. It’s all positive.”

In other business, the airport:

• Received $7,869,841 in reimbursements and have applied for an additional $101,516. Balance of the CARES grant totals $12,072,644.

• Accepted the resignations of Sean Maddox, Moosic; and Nicholas Dennis, Shavertown.

• Appointed Stephen Cleveland, Scranton, and Christian Ortiz, Wilkes-Barre, to maintenance staff.

• Recognized two employees: Denise Price, security/public safety, for 10 years of service; and Dana Monahan, marketing assistant, 10 years of service.

• Approved appreciation payments to employees who worked during the pandemic.

