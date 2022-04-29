🔊 Listen to this

Eight-year-old Hunter Nolan raises his hands in elation after seeing his favorite Monster Truck, Grave Digger. Stopping by the Mohegan Sun Arena zamboni along with Hunter are his sisters, Quinn, 5, left, and Riley, 10.

Tayvian Rice, 22, places his hand on the Grave Digger monster truck’s rear tire. Tayvian was joined by Andrew Hermanka, 22, and caregiver Leanna Randall.

Jack Piazza, 2, sits atop the Mohegan Sun Arena’s jamboni during the Touch-a-Truck event at the arena.

Barry Strausser, Wilkes-Barre, holds his three-year-old son Chase high in the air so he could see inside the monster truck Grave Digger during the Autism Awareness-NEPA sponsered event on Wednesday.

Cara Green, West Pittston, holds her two-year-old son, Anderson, as he puts his monster toy truck on Grave Digger that was parked outside the Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday evening.

WILKES-BARRE – The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza was the site of the first-ever Touch-a-Truck event featuring Monster Truck Grave Digger, sponsored by Autism Awareness-NEPA, on Thursday evening.

Monster Jam, making an appearance for the first time in two years due to the pandemic, took part in the Touch-a-Truck event featuring the arena’s Zamboni, a large front loader, in addition to the world-famous Grave Digger.

There will be shows today, tomorrow and Sunday (see below).

Jillian and Michael Hines, of Dallas, took their three-year-old daughter Makayla to the Touch-a-Truck event on a brisk, sunny evening at the arena.

“Makayla loves helping her dad with fixing cars,” mom Jillian said. “She just likes to play with the cars, beep the horn and she likes watching. Believe it or not, she loves burn-outs.”

Cara Green, of West Pittston, along with her mother Elaine Bell, also of West Pittston, took her two-year-old son Anderson to see the trucks.

Anderson, who was a bit shy to speak, brought his own toy Monster Truck while visiting Grave Digger.

“Anderson loves Monster Trucks and we wanted to support a great cause,” Cara Green said. “We thought we’d come and see Grave Digger before we come see the show on Saturday.”

The arena had Touch-a-Truck visits staggered so everyone would have a chance to visit the vehicles along with keeping a controlled environment for the children with autism.

Eight-year-old Hunter Nolan parents John and Cara Nolan surprised Hunter with a trip to the Touch-a-Truck event along with his 10-year-old sister Riley and five-year-old sister Quinn.

“I wanted to see Grave Digger,” Hunter said. “I like the flag he has on the back of him and I like his color because it’s green and that’s my favorite color.”

Steve Poremba, Mohegan Sun Arena marketing director, was overseeing the event in the arena’s parking lot on Thursday.

“This is the first Touch-a-Truck event that the arena has sponsored in conjunction with Feld Entertainment and Monster Jam,” Poremba said. “We’ve done other several community events with Monster Jam including anti-bullying and the drivers going out into the community to read stories and talk about what it takes to be a Monster Truck driver.”

Poremba said with April being Autism Awareness Month, the arena was happy to sponsor the event for the children in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We saw a great tie-in and connect with them (Autism Awareness-NEPA) to bring this event to children that may not get to experience the show because of how loud it is,” Poremba said. “It gives them the opportunity to see these monsters right here up close without going to the show.”

This year’s featured Monster Trucks are Grave Digger, Jurassic Attack, Axe, Avenger, Monster Mutt, Soldier Fortune, Vendetta, and Zombie.

Monster Jam shows will be held today, Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 30 with two shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

Poremba said tickets are still on sale, check the box office for availability.