🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — On Saturday, May 7, Kentucky Derby enthusiasts and live racing fans can again enjoy food trucks, mint juleps, beer specials, a Hat Revue contest and plenty more with the return of the Kentucky Derby Celebration at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The event returns to Mohegan Sun Pocono for the first time since 2019,

While the Downs will be open for racing wagers (18 or older) beginning at 10 a.m., this much-anticipated party really gets started at noon when outdoor beverage windows and food trucks open.

Also beginning at noon is registration for a “Hat Revue” where participants will compete to take home great prizes under the categories “Most Classic,” “Most Creative,” and “Best Dressed Couple.”

Live racing at the racetrack begins at 1:30 p,m.

The Kentucky Derby Celebration at MSP does not have an admission fee.

At 6:57pm, the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will be televised on the outdoor jumbo screen and indoor racing TVs. Mohegan Sun Pocono will also be accepting advance wagers for the Kentucky Derby on Friday, May 6.

The first ever Kentucky Derby took place in 1875, making it the longest running sporting event in the United States. Also known as “The Run for the Roses,” the popular race features 3-year-old racehorses and has had some incredible moments in its storied history.

For more details on this event, visit: Kentucky Derby Celebration at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.