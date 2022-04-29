🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A township police officer was charged Friday with theft alleging he stole gasoline for personal use while on duty.

Joshua B. Heck, 37, of Hazleton, filled personal gasoline containers from the township fuel location for 17 weeks, according to court records.

Heck surrendered with his attorney, William Watt III, on a misdemeanor theft charge. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the theft count to Luzerne County Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

A township police officer detected a strong odor of gasoline inside a cruiser that was last operated by Heck in February.

Police Chief William Feissner and county Det. Charles Casey investigated the gasoline odor after an explanation by Heck was not sufficient.

An administration investigation revealed Heck would transport plastic gasoline containers from his personal vehicle he parked inside the police vehicle garage. Heck then moved the gasoline containers into a cruiser before he drove to the township fuel location, returning to the garage to place the filled containers into his personal vehicle, the complaint says.

Heck allegedly filled one and sometimes two containers each week.

Heck admitted to the theft claiming he began stealing gasoline around Thanksgiving, the complaint says.

Butler Township contracts annually with Button Oil for gasoline for municipal use. During the alleged thefts since Thanksgiving, the township paid $2.98 to $3.49 per gallon estimating Heck stole a total value of $614 in gasoline, the complaint says.