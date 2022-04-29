🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County corrections officer Kenneth E. Carolus III, who was convicted of shoving a 6-year-old boy into a wall, is serving a two month jail sentence at Lackawanna County Prison.

Carolus, 38, of Nanticoke, was convicted on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault following a two day bench trial before Judge David W. Lupas in March.

Kingston Township police charged Carolus with shoving a 6-year-old boy into a wall of a Shavertown residence, where he lived with the child’s mother on Feb. 14, 2020.

The child suffered a facial bruise below his right eye.

Officials at Wycallis Elementary School in the Dallas School District noticed the bruise and contacted authorities.

During the non-jury trial, the child’s mother testified her son “constantly” told lies and described Carolus was a “major father figure” to her three sons.

On Thursday, Lupas sentenced Carolus to 60 days in jail followed by six months house arrest with electronic monitoring and two years special probation.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin prosecuted.