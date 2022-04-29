🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A reported fight at Hanover Area High School led to a temporary lockdown on Friday.

The incident was reported at about noon, township police said in a Facebook post. The lockdown was put in effect as “a precautionary measure for the safety of all students and staff.”

Police and school administrators lifted the lockdown after it was determined that students and staff were safe to resume their regular activities.

At no point was there a weapon involved, police said.

The Hanover Township Police Department and the Hanover Area School District are investigating.