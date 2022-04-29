🔊 Listen to this

DUPONT — Borough police breached an apartment without a warrant fearing a woman was physically harmed during a violent domestic disturbance, arresting a man and receiving a “thank you” from the victim early Friday morning.

Everado Fuentes, 29, of North Keyser Avenue, Scranton, was charged with two counts each of burglary and harassment, and one count each of false imprisonment, simple assault, criminal trespass and terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $125,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to an apartment at 606 Main St. just after 3 a.m. after receiving information Fuentes kicked in the door at his girlfriends’s residence.

The woman called a friend saying, “He’s going to kill me,” and had the friend call 911.

As officers arrived, they observed Fuentes looking out a second floor window before he disappeared and turned off the lights.

Neighbors told police they heard arguing coming from the apartment.

All communications coming from the apartment ended prompting police to contact the on-duty assistant district on the belief the woman was in immediate danger and exigent circumstances existed.

Authorization was given for officers to enter the apartment without a warrant.

Fuentes was found lying on a couch and initiated a struggle when he was arrested.

After Fuentes was removed from the apartment, his girlfriend began to cry thanking officers for “saving her life.” She claimed she was sleeping when Fuentes forced his way inside and pinned her down on a bed, the complaint says.

She told police, the complaint says, when officers arrived, Fuentes threatened to kill her by slicing her throat and her family, and prevented her from saying anything when officers were knocking on the door.