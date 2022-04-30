🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — Resident John Evans captured this dramatic image of Friday evening’s wildfire near Fairview Hills in the Glen Summit area.

Crews fought the brush fire into the night. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

The risk of fires across the region remains an issue, however, the National Weather Service warns. According to a statement:

“Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon along with northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph at times. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations.”

Check back for updates and see Sunday’s Times Leader for more on this story.