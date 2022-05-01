Times Leader Media Group, Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, and NEPA Camera Club teaming up on project

WILKES-BARRE — A new collaboration between the Times Leader Media Group, the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society and the NEPA Camera Club will pay lasting tribute to some of the city’s most beloved architectural treasures.

Together, they are launching a project to photograph and research the stories of at least 100 historic homes in the city for a lavishly illustrated coffee table book, set to go on sale Thanksgiving Day on the Times Leader’s website.

Times Leader Publisher Kerry Miscavage, Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society Executive Director Tony Brooks, and NEPA Camera Club Facebook Group Moderator Jonathan Edwards are spearheading the effort, which also will draw on the talents of NEPA Camera Club members — and, if they choose, owners of the historic homes.

“From growing up on the Hudson River, I was used to touring some of the famous historic mansions peppering the river banks,” said Miscavage, who first came to the region as a student and became a longtime resident.

“Much to my surprise after enrolling in Wilkes University, I discovered that downtown Wilkes-Barre boasted some of the most beautiful historic homes as well,” she said.

Reflecting on that recently, she spoke with Brooks about opportunities for documenting those distinctive structures.

“Drawing on Tony’s photo collection and historical knowledge of the homes, we are teaming up on a project to provide a fabulous coffee table book for area residents to purchase for themselves or give as gifts,” Miscavage said. “Proceeds from the books will benefit the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society to support all of the amazing work they do.”

Brooks explained that the book will feature a profile of each home including historic and contemporary images and the story of its design, construction, original owners and more.

While a list of homes has already been compiled at www.timesleader.com/greathistorichouses/ Brooks said owners of other historic homes in the city can nominate their homes for inclusion. The key criteria: Homes must have been designed by a registered architect and been built prior to World War II.

While many of the homes are in and around the city’s River Street Historic District, Brooks said homes can be located anywhere in the city.

“This is going to be part architectural history and part social history,” Brooks said of the book.

Brooks discussed the project with Edwards, a professional photographer and videographer with whom he has worked on projects in the past. Edwards liked the idea of opening the photography portion of the project up to the NEPA Camera Club’s 818 members to make it more diverse.

“I like that this will make the project a more inclusive collaboration,” he said.

Miscavage agreed.

“People can pick the house they would like to photograph, and upload their own images. We want them to take artistic liberties, as we want to see creativity,” she said.

“From the website, we will choose the photos from the book. All photographers will be highlighted in the Times Leader for their participation even if their photo is not chosen for the book,” Miscavage added.

The project will be underway through Sept. 30, and photographers can visit the Times Leader’s book site for details.

There are going to be multiple sponsorship opportunities to support the project, Miscavage added. Contact Brooks for additional information on that, at [email protected]

If you would like to be put on the list to purchase the book, email [email protected]