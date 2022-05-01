🔊 Listen to this

After the ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a reception on the main floor of the ‘The Bank,’ home to apartments and commercial office space.

WILKES-BARRE – In the heart of downtown, Lindsay Griffin exchanged wedding vows with Joseph Boylan on West Market Street on Saturday afternoon while the cherry blossoms bloomed.

The couple wrote their own vows and shared them with family and friends while longtime friend Anthony Melf officiated. After the ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a reception on the main floor of the “The Bank,” home to apartments and commercial office space.

MCR Design Group transformed the former bank lobby space into a fun party atmosphere in a historic setting whileCulinary Creations by Metz provided wedding guests with dinner and dessert as guests danced the night away.

The bride is the President & CEO of the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the groom is a Senior Design Strategist at Throughline, Inc. The couple are both lifetime Luzerne County residents and proud to be married in downtown Wilkes-Barre and the community in which they hold many memories together.