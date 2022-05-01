🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Borough council member Adam Morehart Saturday said like so many towns, Plymouth has its share of men and women through history who have answered the call to put their country before themselves.

With that, Morehart, who manages the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1425 Home Association, announced the “Plymouth Hometown Heroes” banner program.

The program honors veterans — both living and deceased — active-duty members of the Armed Forces, police officers, firefighters and EMS responders from Plymouth Borough.

“Our banners will feature the individual’s photo — provided by the family of the “Hero” — their name, branch/conflict of service,” Morehart said. “Banners will be displayed on telephone poles on Main Street in Plymouth Borough.”

Morehart said the banners will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day yearly for a three-year period. The banners will be cleaned and safely stored over the late fall and winter months.

“This has been a complete labor of love,” Morehart said. “The Hometown Heroes program is something I’ve always envisioned bringing to Plymouth. When I was asked to manage the VFW it was the perfect position to finally undertake such a huge event. Our VFW members are so supportive and helpful and I’m grateful for all of them. I’m also incredibly grateful to my fellow Plymouth Borough Council members and Mayor Frank Coughlin, who have supported this program since its inception, and most importantly, the citizens of our incredible borough before themselves. I’m very pleased to serve our community and to bring a beautiful and sorely needed tribute to all of Plymouth’s Hometown Heroes.”

To qualify as a Hometown Hero, Morehart said the Hero must have lived in Plymouth Borough either before or after their military service. He said the Heroes do not need to have been born in Plymouth.

The Hometown Heroes program will receive applications through May 10, Morehart said. Applications are available by email by sending a request to — [email protected] They are available Monday though Friday at the Plymouth Borough office on West Shawnee Avenue during normal business hours, or at the Plymouth VFW on West Main Street every day between 5 p.m and 9 p.m.

Morehart said updates are available on Facebook at: Plymouth, PA – Hometown Heroes.

“Once all applications within the deadline are received, proofs will be provided to via email for review,” Morehart said. “Please review the proof carefully and let us know of any changes immediately. We will always accept applications and will run orders after we reach 10 or more each time.”

Additional information

• Sponsored by:

The Plymouth Shawnee VFW Post 1425 Home Association

• Program run by:

VFW Manager & Plymouth Borough Councilman Adam Morehart

• Banners are:

24” x 48” Double Sided Full Color with hardware for $200.

12 x 24 Garden Flag (no hardware) for $25.

8” x 14” Picture Board (no hardware) for $25.

• A celebratory ceremony will be held at the Soldiers Monument area on Sunday, May 29.

• Deadline to be a part of the initial launch and ceremony is May 7.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.