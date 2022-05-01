🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Nearly a thousand people gathered at the Forty Fort recreational area on Saturday morning for an event that brought both inspiration and information to those with autism and their families.

The event, which is sponsored by Autism Awareness-NEPA and in its 15th year, opened with a 5K race that saw about 40 participants running just over 3 miles along the river, it then continued with a 1-mile fun run and concluded with a resource fair.

Rebecca Grosz, whose son James, 16, had been training for the race, was excited as she stood with her family waiting for the race to start.

Grosz finished second for her age and gender, but said that wasn’t the only victory of the day.

Instead, as she stood around in the midst of nearly 40 vendors supporting families and individuals with autism, the long term victory, she said, was in increased awareness and resources with autism.

“They are a great support for families,” she said of services available for autism. “We go to all the events.”

James, who like a typical teenager thought it was a bit early to be awake on a Saturday morning, especially likes swimming and bowling.

Including everyone

Danielle McGurk, managing partner of Beyond Behavior Consulting, said there were many families in the area dealing with autism, so supportive services are invaluable.

The organization also partners with other organizations to provide a full network of services for those with autism.

“It’s really important to raise awareness,” she said. “We do first responder training to equip them to deal with someone with autism, for example.”

In an emergency, those with autism become fearful of the lights and sounds of emergency vehicles and are in a very stressful situation.

First responders’ ability to appropriately respond — speaking quietly and calmly, for example — makes all the difference.

Jennifer Silva, also a managing partner of Beyond Behavioral Consulting, said the organization also goes out to school to educate students about other students with autism.

That understanding translates into acceptance and inclusion of those with autism.

“They’re so much more accepting and kind. They want to include them,” she said. “It’s a really neat transformation.”

Eileen Perchak, Executive Director of Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere (SAFE), said the organization does a lot of the social programs, as well as collaborating with other organizations in the area.

Perchak credited Autism Awareness-NEPA with raising money and providing grants to organizations in support of the autism community.

“It’s a fabulous program,” she said.

Last year the group received a $1,500 grant for its adult program and was able to provide outings to such venues as Montage.

Other grants received from Autism Awareness-NEPA have paid for swim programs and art lessons.

“It funds a ton of programs,” Perchak said.

She pointed out that one in 44 children has autism.

The program is open to people with autism from “2 to 92,” Perchak said, emphasizing that there is an increasing number of adults diagnosed with autism.

Parent support

Lindsay Dragon recently started a Parenting Autism United (PAU) organization, to assist parents with autistic children.

She pointed out that some organizations are more formal, and have a limit to their specific services.

But PAU will provide a chance for parents to gather in a casual setting and share their experiences.

Dragon hopes that it will go beyond that and parents will simply go to a ball game or share a meal.

“They don’t always have to talk about autism,” she said.

Dragon, as a parent of someone with autism, said that having a family member with autism can be isolating. But spending time with other families, broadens social experiences for the person with autism and their families.

PAU, located at 313 Wyoming Ave., offers a variety of activities including family game night, a garden program and reading activities.

PAU provides activities for families that speak Spanish.