Fun in the sun and water at Harveys Lake Sandy Beach in this historical photo.

Eddie Day & the Nightimers performing at the Sandy Beach dance hall in the 1960s. Eddie Day can be seen at far left.

An aerial photo of the 3.29 acre Sandy Beach property that is for sale for $2.5 million.

HARVEYS LAKE — Sandy Beach, once one of the area’s most popular public destinations for swimming, sunbathing, dancing and drive-in movie viewing, is for sale and the question is not what a new owner will do with the storied site, but rather what can be done with it.

The asking price for the 3.29-acre historic property, with more than 200 feet of waterfront, is $2.5 million and it contains eight sub-divided lots and what apparently is a right of way from Lakeside Drive to the shore of Harveys Lake.

The property was formerly owned by the late Dr. Joseph Lombardo and his late wife Mary Lombardo and is now in the hands of their estate.

Zoning limitations

The property is zoned C-3, which limits the usage of the property, unless zoning variances can be obtained.

Michelle Boice, a member of Harveys Lake Borough Council and a licensed Realtor, said the allowable uses for property in a C-3 zone allow for “commercial recreational facilities; essential public utility facilities; forestry; private recreational facilities; public recreational facilities; public uses; and accessory uses to those listed.”

Any other use would require a change in zoning, Boice said.

Also at issue, Boice said, is sewer permits. She said only one has been issued for a parcel on the property and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has placed a moratorium on approving further sewer permits.

Boice said the situation is reviewed every two years. She said most of Harveys Lake properties are connected to a sewer system, but there are several properties that still use private septic systems to dispose of sewage.

“Sandy Beach is a beautiful site,” Boice said. “I’m sure we would like to see it put to some good use. But it’s a pipe dream to think it might again be a beach area with a drive-in theater. It’s been barren for many years. We hope that it would become something nice for Harveys Lake.”

DEP comments

Colleen Connolly, spokesperson for DEP, said the sewage services for that part of Harveys Lake are under the authority of both the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) and the General Municipal Authority of Harveys Lake (GMAHL).

“Both authorities remain under a connection ban,” Connolly said. “Meaning they cannot connect any properties to the sewage system due to past sewage overflow issues and until they can demonstrate compliance.”

Connolly said DAMA has a Consent Order & Agreement with DEP that was signed on June 21, 2019.

Connolly explained that DEP does not directly issue sewage permits to property owners to allow them to connect to the locally-owned collection systems. She said those permits are issued by the local authority, and in this case that is GMAHL and DAMA.

“DEP does however, issue sewer connection allocations to DAMA and GMAHL,” Connolly said. “When each entity demonstrates that they have effectively removed excessive amounts of infiltration/inflow from their respective collection/conveyance systems, those allocations are then allowed by DEP. The sewer connection permits are then issued to property owners at both DAMA’s and GMAHL’s discretion.”

Connolly also noted that there is a small portion of the Sandy Beach property that DEP considers to be wetlands and there would be certain restrictions on the property should development occur.

Efforts to contact Maureen Oremus, Harveys Lake Zoning Officer, were unsuccessful. The office was closed on Friday.

The listing agent for the Sandy Beach property is Ben Piccillo of Century 21. Piccillo said the property is located between pole number 192 and 195. The site is located near the state boat launch area. Piccillo said the lot contains eight sub-divided parcels.

History of ‘The Beach’

Brian Orbin, 24, lives at the lake and has become an expert on its history. Orbin, is also founder of The Harveys Lake Record, a news outlet and historical society that deals with anything related to the lake, not to be confused with The Harveys Lake Historical Society. Orbin founded The Record in 2012 in an effort to help preserve the lake’s history for current and future generations.

“So much information is lost over time, even with things like this, so its good to have a place that people can turn to when things are in question,” Orbin said. “As keeper of the lake’s history, I’m always glad to help pass along whatever I can, whenever it’s needed.”

Orbin did provide some historical information about the lake and Sandy Beach in particular:

• Sandy Beach originally opened on July 4, 1925, and operated until 1974, when a fire broke out in the original restaurant building which was serving as a cafeteria, arcade and had a dance hall on the second floor. After the fire Sandy Beach was not reopened to the public and two years later the dance hall/restaurant and bathhouse were dismantled.

• Sandy Beach was commonly known as “Wyoming Valley’s Seashore at Home” and during its heyday during the 1950s and 1960s, several thousand visitors would come every summer season. The buildings were demolished in 1976, and in 1980 the property was sold for $150,000.

• The Sandy Beach Drive-In movie theater was a big gravel/grass lot that was broken into several lots over the decades. The drive-in movie theater screen can be seen in some of the pictures attached to this story.

“I would love to have it be reopened as Sandy Beach and have it be open to the public,” Orbin said. “Not public as in a state park, but as a business with hours where people can come during the day in the summer and enjoy Harveys Lake as many generations before me used to. I personally would love to give my time, effort and money to help develop it into something where the community could come together.”

Orbin said it would take a lot of community involvement for something like that to come together.

“I have been involved in Harveys Lake history for over a decade now and have talked to many people over the years about making some part of the lake public again,” Orbin said. “Especially something along the shoreline. Nearly everybody I have talked to has always been in favor of making something public. This would be a great time for action and a great time for people to put those words to use — a time to show they actually mean what they have been saying over the past decade.”

